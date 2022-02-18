Hold Sobha: target of Rs 960: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha

Sobha Ltd (Sobha) is a leading real estate player with ongoing real estate projects with ~30.7 mn sq feet of saleable area, and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 5.9 mn sq ft under various stages of construction. As on Q3FY22, the company has delivered ~115.9 mn sq ft of developable area. The company has a real estate presence in 10 cities, viz. Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Gujarat (Gift City) and Mysore

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the company. We value Sobha at Rs 960/share.

More Info on Trent

At 16:00 hrs Sobha was quoting at Rs 759.75, down Rs 29.65, or 3.76 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 784.55 and an intraday low of Rs 752.90.

It was trading with volumes of 36,442 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.48 percent or Rs 20.10 at Rs 789.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,045.00 and 52-week low Rs 402.50 on 19 January, 2022 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.3 percent below its 52-week high and 88.76 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,205.91 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More