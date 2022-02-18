English
    Hold Sobha: target of Rs 960: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    February 18, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha


    Sobha Ltd (Sobha) is a leading real estate player with ongoing real estate projects with ~30.7 mn sq feet of saleable area, and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 5.9 mn sq ft under various stages of construction. As on Q3FY22, the company has delivered ~115.9 mn sq ft of developable area. The company has a real estate presence in 10 cities, viz. Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Gujarat (Gift City) and Mysore


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the company. We value Sobha at Rs 960/share.


    At 16:00 hrs Sobha was quoting at Rs 759.75, down Rs 29.65, or 3.76 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 784.55 and an intraday low of Rs 752.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 36,442 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.48 percent or Rs 20.10 at Rs 789.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,045.00 and 52-week low Rs 402.50 on 19 January, 2022 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.3 percent below its 52-week high and 88.76 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,205.91 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:47 pm

