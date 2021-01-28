MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Saregama India; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Saregama India with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India


Saregama India's revenues for Q3FY21 increased 3.4% YoY to Rs 133.9 crore with growth being led by TV & films segment (Q3FY20 revenue was also impacted due to dip in Carvaan sales). Carvaan sales declined ~30% YoY to 138,000 units in Q3FY21. EBITDA grew 193% YoY to Rs 40 crore with EBITDA margin at 29.9%. Cost reduction across all fronts (except for TV & films production), mainly in promotion costs for Carvaan and other expenses led to strong growth in operating profit. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 31.6 crore, up 211% YoY.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1000/share (previous TP: Rs 680/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Saregama India
first published: Jan 28, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.