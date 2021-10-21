MARKET NEWS

Hold Rallis India: target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 21, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India


Rallis India is a leading agrochemical company with a presence across agri input value chain and a strong, healthy pipeline of sustainable products. The company has a diversified portfolio, supported by a strong channel network of more than 6,700 dealers and 79,000 retailers In terms of revenue contribution, domestic crop care constitutes 54% of overall revenue followed by international crop care of 30% and the rest from the seeds business


Outlook


We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD on the back of input cost inflation pressure We value Rallis India at 22x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 305 per share (earlier Rs 400 per share)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 21, 2021 05:18 pm

