Hold Punjab National Bank: target of Rs 42: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

Operational performance was reasonably strong, but asset-quality outlook continues to be uncertain. The Proforma Gross NPA and Proforma Net NPA ratio at 14.71% and 5.65%, respectively, are not materially ahead of reported numbers. Collections efficiency dipped in December, taking Q3 CE to 88%; but it was 92% till November.

Outlook

PNB currently trades at 0.8x/0.60x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, we maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 42.

