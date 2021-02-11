MARKET NEWS

Hold Punjab National Bank: target of Rs 42: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Punjab National Bank with a target price of Rs 42 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank


Operational performance was reasonably strong, but asset-quality outlook continues to be uncertain. The Proforma Gross NPA and Proforma Net NPA ratio at 14.71% and 5.65%, respectively, are not materially ahead of reported numbers. Collections efficiency dipped in December, taking Q3 CE to 88%; but it was 92% till November.


Outlook


PNB currently trades at 0.8x/0.60x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, we maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 42.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 01:06 pm

