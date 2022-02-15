English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hold Petronet LNG: target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated February 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG


    Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We roll over valuations to FY24E and value Petronet LNG at Rs 220 i.e. 10x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:11 hrs Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 216.00, down Rs 0.15, or 0.07 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 219.95 and an intraday low of Rs 215.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 110,514 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 89,033 shares, an increase of 24.13 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.29 percent or Rs 7.35 at Rs 216.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.90 and 52-week low Rs 206.70 on 25 February, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.21 percent below its 52-week high and 4.5 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,400.00 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 06:36 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.