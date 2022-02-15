Hold Petronet LNG: target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We roll over valuations to FY24E and value Petronet LNG at Rs 220 i.e. 10x P/E on FY24E EPS.

More Info on Trent

At 15:11 hrs Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 216.00, down Rs 0.15, or 0.07 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 219.95 and an intraday low of Rs 215.35.

It was trading with volumes of 110,514 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 89,033 shares, an increase of 24.13 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.29 percent or Rs 7.35 at Rs 216.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.90 and 52-week low Rs 206.70 on 25 February, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.21 percent below its 52-week high and 4.5 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,400.00 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More