MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold NMDC: target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported an operationally steady set of Q3FY21 numbers. For the quarter, NMDC’s topline came in line with our estimates while EBITDA & PAT came in higher than our estimates. For Q3FY21, NMDC reported revenue of operations at Rs 4355 crore (up 45% YoY, 95% QoQ), broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 4540 crore. Iron ore sales volume was at 9.3 MT (up 10% YoY and 41% QoQ) (our estimate: 9.4 MT). EBITDA came in at Rs 2767 crore (up 74% YoY, 169% QoQ) (our estimate: Rs 2546 crore). EBITDA/tonne came in at Rs 2982/tonne, higher than our estimate of Rs 2700/tonne (Rs 1892/tonne in Q3FY20 and Rs 1560/tonne in Q2FY21). Ensuing PAT for the quarter was at Rs 2109 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 1960 crore.


Outlook


We value the stock on an SoTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs125 (earlier target price of Rs 100). We maintain out HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #NMDC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.