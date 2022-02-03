Hold Navin Fluorine: target of Rs 4520: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Navin Fluorine

Navin Fluorine (NFIL) operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with a presence in speciality chemicals, CRAMS, inorganic fluoride and refrigerant segments. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Surat and Dewas while it is setting up a new greenfield capacity at Dahej In terms of revenue contribution, speciality chemical constitutes 40% of overall revenue followed by CRAMS of 25% and the rest from refrigerant (~18%) and inorganic fluoride (~17%) businesses

Outlook

We retain HOLD rating on the back of better growth outlook from value added segments such as CRAMS and speciality chemical We value Navin Fluorine at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 4520/share (earlier Rs 3710/share).

