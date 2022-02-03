MARKET NEWS

    Hold Navin Fluorine: target of Rs 4520: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 4520 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 03, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Navin Fluorine


    Navin Fluorine (NFIL) operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with a presence in speciality chemicals, CRAMS, inorganic fluoride and refrigerant segments. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Surat and Dewas while it is setting up a new greenfield capacity at Dahej In terms of revenue contribution, speciality chemical constitutes 40% of overall revenue followed by CRAMS of 25% and the rest from refrigerant (~18%) and inorganic fluoride (~17%) businesses


    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on the back of better growth outlook from value added segments such as CRAMS and speciality chemical We value Navin Fluorine at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 4520/share (earlier Rs 3710/share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:14 pm
