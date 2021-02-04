MARKET NEWS

Hold Navin Fluorine: target of Rs 2820: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 2820 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Navin Fluorine


Navin Fluorine reported topline growth of 19% YoY to Rs 309 crore against our estimate of Rs 305 crore. The growth was largely led by the CRAMS, speciality chemical segments, which were up 51% YoY, 26% YoY to Rs 71 crore, Rs 122 crore, respectively. Revenue from inorganic fluoride remained higher by 12% YoY to Rs 57 crore while the same from refrigerant was down 18% YoY to Rs 47 crore. Despite the value added segments, revenue remained higher compared to legacy business. Gross margins for the quarter fell 342 bps YoY to 53.9%, leading to lower than expected EBITDA for the quarter. EBITDA grew 23% YoY to Rs 80.5 crore vs. our expectation of Rs 90.5 crore. OPM for the quarter remained at 26% (up 90 bps YoY). PAT was up 30% YoY to Rs 58.9 crore against our estimate of Rs 66.8 crore.


Outlook


We arrive at a target price of Rs 2820 (vs. Rs 3040 earlier). We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Navin Fluorine #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:08 pm

