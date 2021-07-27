MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Mphasis: target of Rs 2725: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 2725 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis


Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services The company’s direct international revenues have grown 22.5% YoY in FY21 and are expected to grow at a healthy pace in coming years OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%)


Outlook


However, recent run up in price prompts us to maintain HOLD rating   We value Mphasis at Rs 2725 i.e. 29x P/E on FY23E EPS


 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #MphasiS #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.