Hold Mphasis: target of Rs 2725: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Mphasis

Mphasis Ltd (Mphasis) offers application services, BPO and infrastructure services, BFSI, technology, communication & logistic services The company’s direct international revenues have grown 22.5% YoY in FY21 and are expected to grow at a healthy pace in coming years OCF, EBITDA of 75% and double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%)

Outlook

However, recent run up in price prompts us to maintain HOLD rating We value Mphasis at Rs 2725 i.e. 29x P/E on FY23E EPS

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More