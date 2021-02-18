MARKET NEWS

Hold Motherson Sumi: target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Motherson Sumi with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi's (MSSL) Q3FY21 results were strong across the board. Net consolidated sales (including domestic wiring harness, DWH) rose 17.7% YoY to Rs 18,440 crore (SMR up 1.9%, SMP up 4.6%). Margins came in at 10.8%, up 135 bps QoQ on operating leverage benefits amid flat gross margin performance. Sharp uptick in profitability at key subsidiary SMP (margins up 230 bps QoQ to 9.5%) was the key highlight. EBITDA for the quarter were at Rs 1994 crore with ensuing PAT at Rs 799 crore, up 195% YoY.


Outlook


We retain HOLD on the stock valuing it at Rs 225 (earlier Rs 165), 28x P/E on FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 18, 2021 11:43 am



