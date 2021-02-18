Hold Motherson Sumi: target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi

Motherson Sumi's (MSSL) Q3FY21 results were strong across the board. Net consolidated sales (including domestic wiring harness, DWH) rose 17.7% YoY to Rs 18,440 crore (SMR up 1.9%, SMP up 4.6%). Margins came in at 10.8%, up 135 bps QoQ on operating leverage benefits amid flat gross margin performance. Sharp uptick in profitability at key subsidiary SMP (margins up 230 bps QoQ to 9.5%) was the key highlight. EBITDA for the quarter were at Rs 1994 crore with ensuing PAT at Rs 799 crore, up 195% YoY.

Outlook

We retain HOLD on the stock valuing it at Rs 225 (earlier Rs 165), 28x P/E on FY23E.

