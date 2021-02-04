MARKET NEWS

Hold Mastek: target of Rs 1310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 1310 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek


Mastek’s revenues increased 7.3% QoQ (in CC terms) and by 9.1% QoQ (in reported terms) to US$60.1 million. The increase in revenues was led by Evosys acquisition (up 10.5% QoQ) and 8.3% QoQ growth in organic revenues. EBIT margin expansion of 253 bps QoQ to 20.8% was mainly led by 40 bps expansion in gross margins and rationalisation of SG&A expenses. Mastek’s 12-month order book was flat QoQ to US$129.6 million. Mastek has reduced debt by US$1.2 million (~Rs 9 crore).


Outlook


We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1,310/share (15x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier TP of Rs 1350).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mastek #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:08 pm

