Hold Mastek: target of Rs 1310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek

Mastek’s revenues increased 7.3% QoQ (in CC terms) and by 9.1% QoQ (in reported terms) to US$60.1 million. The increase in revenues was led by Evosys acquisition (up 10.5% QoQ) and 8.3% QoQ growth in organic revenues. EBIT margin expansion of 253 bps QoQ to 20.8% was mainly led by 40 bps expansion in gross margins and rationalisation of SG&A expenses. Mastek’s 12-month order book was flat QoQ to US$129.6 million. Mastek has reduced debt by US$1.2 million (~Rs 9 crore).

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1,310/share (15x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier TP of Rs 1350).

