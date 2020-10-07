Hold Marico; target of Rs 350: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Marico

Marico’s quarterly update indicated strong revival in India business with robust volume growth. Parachute clocked growth ahead of medium-term aspirations (i.e., 5-6% volume growth). Saffola edible oils delivered strong volume growth in line with past few quarters (Q1 volume growth was 16%). VAHO returned to growth trajectory vs. a sharp decline in Q1. Foods portfolio momentum continued and registered exponential growth, whereas the discretionary portfolio remained weak but performed better than Q1. International grew in mid-single digits in CC, driven by Bangladesh. Ad spends were raised back to pre-Covid-19 levels. Input prices saw an inflationary trend but management expects to clock a healthy earnings growth led by robust volumes and cost savings. Rural continued to perform better than urban. Intermittent lockdowns continued to impact, but supply chain bounced back close to pre-Covid levels. Traditional trade and ecommerce saw growth, while MT decline continued. Based on the above factors, we expect Marico to deliver close to 10% sales growth with both domestic and international (favorable currency) recording 10% growth.

Outlook

We estimate 15% EBITDA/PAT growth for Q2, led by flat ad spends and cost savings. The recovery in VAHO is a positive. Strong growth trends in rural, driving further recovery in Parachute and VAHO and continued momentum in Saffola, can provide some upsides. However at 38x FY22E EPS, recent positives appear priced in. Maintain Hold with a TP of Rs350.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.