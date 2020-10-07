172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hold-marico-target-of-rs-350-emkay-global-financial-5933181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marico; target of Rs 350: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated October 06, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Marico


Marico’s quarterly update indicated strong revival in India business with robust volume growth. Parachute clocked growth ahead of medium-term aspirations (i.e., 5-6% volume growth). Saffola edible oils delivered strong volume growth in line with past few quarters (Q1 volume growth was 16%). VAHO returned to growth trajectory vs. a sharp decline in Q1. Foods portfolio momentum continued and registered exponential growth, whereas the discretionary portfolio remained weak but performed better than Q1. International grew in mid-single digits in CC, driven by Bangladesh. Ad spends were raised back to pre-Covid-19 levels. Input prices saw an inflationary trend but management expects to clock a healthy earnings growth led by robust volumes and cost savings. Rural continued to perform better than urban. Intermittent lockdowns continued to impact, but supply chain bounced back close to pre-Covid levels. Traditional trade and ecommerce saw growth, while MT decline continued. Based on the above factors, we expect Marico to deliver close to 10% sales growth with both domestic and international (favorable currency) recording 10% growth.



Outlook


We estimate 15% EBITDA/PAT growth for Q2, led by flat ad spends and cost savings. The recovery in VAHO is a positive. Strong growth trends in rural, driving further recovery in Parachute and VAHO and continued momentum in Saffola, can provide some upsides. However at 38x FY22E EPS, recent positives appear priced in. Maintain Hold with a TP of Rs350.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Marico #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.