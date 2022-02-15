Hold Mahanagar Gas: target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We roll over valuations to FY24E and value MGL at Rs 885 i.e. 9x P/E on FY24E EPS

At 15:09 hrs Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 797.50, up Rs 11.30, or 1.44 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 798.35 and an intraday low of Rs 771.05.

It was trading with volumes of 50,615 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,296 shares, a decrease of -8.47 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.62 percent or Rs 12.95 at Rs 786.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,284.45 and 52-week low Rs 763.05 on 17 June, 2021 and 14 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.91 percent below its 52-week high and 4.51 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,877.53 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

