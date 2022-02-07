MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hold Lupin: target of Rs 960: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated February 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


    Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories. It is the third largest generic player (by prescriptions) in the US with 168 generic products (market leader: 52 products; Top 3: 122 products) along with being the sixth largest company in the Indian pharmaceutical market Lupin is recently going through a rough patch, especially on the US generics front due to plant compliance issues besides margins pressure


    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on the stock as high price erosion in the US is likely to persist in near to medium term while we await regulatory clearances and key high value complex launches in US to offset margin pressure Valued Lupin at Rs 960 i.e. 24xFY24E EPS of Rs 40


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 806.05.


    At 14:38 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 808.40, down Rs 62.75, or 7.20 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 870.00 and an intraday low of Rs 806.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 158,209 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 63,063 shares, an increase of 150.88 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.25 percent or Rs 29.25 at Rs 871.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,267.50 and 52-week low Rs 854.00 on 02 June, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 36.22 percent below its 52-week high and 5.34 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,732.46 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.