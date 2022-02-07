Hold Lupin: target of Rs 960: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin

Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories. It is the third largest generic player (by prescriptions) in the US with 168 generic products (market leader: 52 products; Top 3: 122 products) along with being the sixth largest company in the Indian pharmaceutical market Lupin is recently going through a rough patch, especially on the US generics front due to plant compliance issues besides margins pressure

Outlook

We retain HOLD rating on the stock as high price erosion in the US is likely to persist in near to medium term while we await regulatory clearances and key high value complex launches in US to offset margin pressure Valued Lupin at Rs 960 i.e. 24xFY24E EPS of Rs 40

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 806.05.

At 14:38 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 808.40, down Rs 62.75, or 7.20 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 870.00 and an intraday low of Rs 806.05.

It was trading with volumes of 158,209 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 63,063 shares, an increase of 150.88 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.25 percent or Rs 29.25 at Rs 871.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,267.50 and 52-week low Rs 854.00 on 02 June, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.22 percent below its 52-week high and 5.34 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,732.46 crore.

