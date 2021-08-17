Hold Lupin: target of Rs 1025: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin

Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories. It is the third largest generic player (by prescriptions) in the US with 168 generic products (market leader: 52 products; Top 3: 122 products) along with being sixth largest company in Indian pharmaceutical market Lupin is the largest manufacturer of anti-TB drugs in the world and enjoys global leadership in anti-TB & Cephalosporins

Outlook

We retain HOLD rating on the stock We value Lupin at Rs 1025 i.e. 22x P/E on FY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

