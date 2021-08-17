MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Lupin: target of Rs 1025: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

Broker Research
August 17, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories. It is the third largest generic player (by prescriptions) in the US with 168 generic products (market leader: 52 products; Top 3: 122 products) along with being sixth largest company in Indian pharmaceutical market Lupin is the largest manufacturer of anti-TB drugs in the world and enjoys global leadership in anti-TB & Cephalosporins


Outlook


We retain HOLD rating on the stock We value Lupin at Rs 1025 i.e. 22x P/E on FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations
first published: Aug 17, 2021 06:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.