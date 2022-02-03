Hold KEC International: target of Rs 535: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KEC) is one of the EPC majors in key infrastructure sectors like power T&D, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables. A strategic shift in portfolio from T&D to non-T&D (13% contribution in FY16 increased to 42% in FY21) T&D diversified across countries with entry into ~20 countries in last five years

Outlook

We remain long term positive and change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD We value KEC at Rs 535 i.e. 17x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More