Hold Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with a current annual capacity of 70.4 mn. square metre. The company has announced a large capex of Rs 250 crore (seeing strong demand and higher utilisation) in FY22 which will increase its overall capacity by 18% and generate ~Rs 500 crore worth of additional revenue

Outlook

After sharp run-up (~31% in three months), we downgrade to HOLD (vs. BUY, earlier). Gas price rise remains a key risk on margins We value Kajaria at Rs 1280/share

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

