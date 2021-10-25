MARKET NEWS

Hold Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India with a current annual capacity of 70.4 mn. square metre. The company has announced a large capex of Rs 250 crore (seeing strong demand and higher utilisation) in FY22 which will increase its overall capacity by 18% and generate ~Rs 500 crore worth of additional revenue


Outlook


After sharp run-up (~31% in three months), we downgrade to HOLD (vs. BUY, earlier). Gas price rise remains a key risk on margins We value Kajaria at Rs 1280/share


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:37 am

