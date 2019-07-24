App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 180: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


For Q1FY2020, revenue grew by just 2.3% (volume growth at 5.6%), while OPM expanded by 144 bps to 15.9% due to lower other expenses. Household insecticides (HI) category continues to underperform; dishwashing category was flat while fabric care category grew by just 5%. A revival in growth for HI will take time as category has been affected by competition from illegal incense sticks and an unfavorable weather.


Outlook


We broadly maintain earnings estimates; maintain Hold rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 180.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Hold #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.