Hold JK Cement: target of Rs 3500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated August 18, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement


With 14.7 MT grey cement capacity, JK Cement is the fourth largest player in North India contributing over 40% of its revenues. The company also has a presence in the western region in Gujarat, Maharashtra along with the southern region in which Karnataka is a key market for the company. It is also the second largest producer of white cement (0.6 MT) and wall putty (1.2 MT) in India The company is adding another 4 MT integrated cement capacity in the central region that will take its capacity to 18.7 MT by FY24E


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock due to a sharp run-up We value stock at Rs 3500/share, at 14x FY23E EV/EBITDA


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 19, 2021 12:43 pm

