Hold JK Cement: target of Rs 3500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement

With 14.7 MT grey cement capacity, JK Cement is the fourth largest player in North India contributing over 40% of its revenues. The company also has a presence in the western region in Gujarat, Maharashtra along with the southern region in which Karnataka is a key market for the company. It is also the second largest producer of white cement (0.6 MT) and wall putty (1.2 MT) in India The company is adding another 4 MT integrated cement capacity in the central region that will take its capacity to 18.7 MT by FY24E

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock due to a sharp run-up We value stock at Rs 3500/share, at 14x FY23E EV/EBITDA

