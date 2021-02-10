Hold Inox Leisure: target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure

Inox Leisure reported a washout Q3FY21 as expected due to low footfalls. Occupancy remained weak at 3% owing to lack of new content and prevailing Covid-19 situation, leading to revenue of Rs 14.9 crore, down 97.1% YoY. EBITDA loss (ex-Ind AS116) came in at ~Rs 86 crore. Inox recognised Rs 54.1 crore as rent concessions. Subsequently, the company reported net loss (ex-Ind AS116) at Rs 83 crore. On a reported basis, net loss was at Rs 102.5 crore.

Outlook

We value the stock at 9x FY23E (ex-Ind-AS) EV/EBITDA with a target price of Rs 350/share (earlier TP: Rs 250/share).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.