English
Hold Indian Oil Corporation: target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported Q3FY21 profits better than our estimates due to marketing segment. Revenues rose 26.7% QoQ to Rs 146598.8 crore (our estimate: Rs 122288 crore) as retail demand saw a sharp pick-up in the unlock phase. The quarter saw inventory gains of US$1/bbl leading to reported GRMs at US$2.2/bbl (our estimate: US$4/bbl). EBITDA was at Rs 9621.9 crore, above our estimate of Rs 9117.9 crore mainly due to inventory gains. The company benefited from forex gain as interest cost was lower than expected while other income was higher. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 4916.6 crore, down 21% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 4523.1 crore).


Outlook


We rollover valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 105 (earlier: Rs 85). We value the stock based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 111/share, P/E multiple: Rs 99/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:10 pm

