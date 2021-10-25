Hold IIFL Securities: target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company caters to an active retail client base of ~3.24 lakh IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~755+ domestic and foreign clients

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value IIFL Sec at 11.3x FY23E EPS and maintain our target price at Rs 115.

