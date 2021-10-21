MARKET NEWS

Hold Hindustan Unilever: target of Rs 2750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2750 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

October 21, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 40 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. The company has a distribution reach of ~8.0 million (mn) outlets with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn HUL acquired GSK Consumer Healthcare’s business in 2019 and integrated Horlicks and Boost brands with the foods & refreshment segment


Outlook


We downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock We value HUL at Rs 2750 i.e. 56x P/E on FY24E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Hindustan Unilever #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Oct 21, 2021 05:18 pm

