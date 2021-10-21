Hold Hindustan Unilever: target of Rs 2750: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is the biggest FMCG company in India with more than 40 brands across categories. It is the market leader in fabric wash, personal wash, cosmetics, shampoos and many other categories. The company has a distribution reach of ~8.0 million (mn) outlets with a direct network of more than 3.5 mn HUL acquired GSK Consumer Healthcare’s business in 2019 and integrated Horlicks and Boost brands with the foods & refreshment segment

Outlook

We downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock We value HUL at Rs 2750 i.e. 56x P/E on FY24E EPS

