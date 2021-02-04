MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Hindustan Unilever: target of Rs 2600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL reported moderate 4% volume growth in Q3FY21 unlike strong growth for other FMCG companies mainly due to dismal sales in detergent category. The category (contributes ~30% to HUL’s sales) has seen a muted sales growth post pandemic as schools & offices are not fully functioning. Further, price hikes in respect to cost inflation in palm oil & tea has been only calibrate & partial. The company has taken two subsequent price hikes of 2.5% in December 2020 & January 2021. Revenue grew by 20.9% to Rs 11862 crore led by consolidation of acquired nutrition business (Horlicks, Boost). On a like to like basis, sales growth was 7%. Home care segment continue to post muted sales with 1.4% decline. Beauty & Personal care segment witnessed 9.7% revenue growth aided by price hikes taken in personal wash category. Foods category (like to like) witnessed a strong growth of 19% largely driven by price hike in tea & double digit growth in nutrition brands. The company has been able to maintain its gross margin (20 bps contraction) at 54% despite sharp increase (~40% in both) in tea & palm oil prices. It also maintained its advertisement spends at 11.7% which was in line with thesales growth however, overhead spends saw increase of 72 bps (% to sales)during the quarter. Operating profit increased by 16.7% to Rs2853 crore &operating margins contracted by 88 bps to Rs 24.1%. Led by higher operatingprofit, net profit grew 18.8% to Rs 1920 crore.


Outlook


We change our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 2600/share (earlier Rs 2500).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.