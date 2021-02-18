MARKET NEWS

Hold Hindalco: target of Rs 309: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 309 in its research report dated February 15, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco


Hindalco reported a healthy Q3FY21 performance. Topline of the India business came in at Rs 11425 crore (up 11% YoY, 19% QoQ). For Q3FY21, aluminium segment of the India business posted sales volume of 315000 tonnes (our estimate: 319000 tonnes), while copper segment reported sales volume of 73000 tonnes (our estimate: 73000 tonnes). EBITDA of the India business came in at Rs 1528 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 1413 crore. Ensuing PAT of Hindalco’s India business was at Rs 495 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 358 crore. For the quarter, Hindalco's wholly owned subsidiary Novelis also reported a robust performance. Total flat rolled product shipments of Novelis were at 933 KT, higher than our estimate of 925 KT. Novelis’ adjusted EBITDA per tonne was at US$537/tonne, higher than our estimate of US$490/tonne.


Outlook


We value the stock on a SoTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 309 (earlier Rs 240). On the back of the recent run-up witnessed in the stock, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hindalco #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 18, 2021 11:42 am

