    Hold Hester Biosciences: target of Rs 2780: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hester Biosciences with a target price of Rs 2780 in its research report dated February 02, 2022.

    February 03, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences


    Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products Revenue segment wise: poultry healthcare:73%, animal healthcare: 19%, others:8%; by geography: domestic:81%, exports:10%, others:9%


    Outlook


    We change our recommendation from BUY to HOLD on the back of rich valuations even as we focus on future launches and execution We value Hester at Rs 2780 (base business at Rs 2712 i.e. 38x FY24E EPS of Rs 71.4 + NPV of Rs 67.8 for Covaxin DS opportunity).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hester Biosciences #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:14 pm
