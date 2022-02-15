English
    Hold Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 3000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated February 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) is the world’s largest 2-W manufacturer by volume, with domestic market share at 37% as of FY21. Its suite of popular models includes Splendor, Passion, Glamour, etc. From rural geographies ~50% sales; 51.5% FY21 motorcycle market share Debt-free b/s with strong return ratios; healthy >50% dividend payout ratio On ground EV presence currently limited to ~35%+ stake in Ather Energy


    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating amid slower than anticipated volume recovery and await EV product offering by the company before turning decisively positive We value HMCL at revised target price of Rs 3,000 (14.5x P/E on average of FY23-24E EPS & 2x P/B to its long term investments in FY22).


    At 15:06 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,778.00, up Rs 133.60, or 5.05 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,780.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,631.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 26,940 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,018 shares, a decrease of -7.16 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.72 percent or Rs 73.95 at Rs 2,644.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,628.55 and 52-week low Rs 2,310.50 on 18 February, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.44 percent below its 52-week high and 20.23 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 55,507.76 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 15, 2022 06:36 pm

