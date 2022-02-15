Hold Gujarat Gas: target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies with highest sales volume among listed peers. Sales volume grew at 15% CAGR in FY17-21 driven by industrial PNG The company benefitted from NGT order for Morbi industrial area

Outlook

WE maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We roll over valuation to FY24E and value GGL at Rs 700 i.e. 25x P/E on FY24E EPS

At 15:02 hrs Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 659.75, up Rs 18.30, or 2.85 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 661.90 and an intraday low of Rs 626.75.

It was trading with volumes of 61,926 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 72,200 shares, a decrease of -14.23 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.60 percent or Rs 3.80 at Rs 641.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 786.65 and 52-week low Rs 425.35 on 04 August, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.13 percent below its 52-week high and 55.11 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 45,416.54 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

