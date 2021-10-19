MARKET NEWS

Hold GTPL Hathway: target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on GTPL Hathway with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated October 19, 2021.

October 19, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on GTPL Hathway


GTPL Hathway (GTPL) is a leading MSO (No. 2 in terms of subscribers) offering cable television (CATV) and broadband services with a strong presence in Gujarat (No. 1), West Bengal (No. 2) and 13 other states. Expansion into new states and digitisation has led to strong topline and earnings growth of ~27% and ~86% CAGR, respectively over FY16-21


Outlook


Given the sharp run up (up 108% in last six months), we maintain HOLD We value GTPL at Rs 275 i.e. 15x FY23E P/E


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #GTPL Hathway #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
