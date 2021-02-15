Hold Greaves Cotton: target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton’s (GCL) standalone revenues came in at Rs 436.8 crore, down 11.7% YoY, (above our estimate of Rs 353.1 crore). The engine segment revenues came in at Rs 412 crore, down 7.5% YoY. On the other hand, e-mobility segment revenue grew 47.4% to Rs 57.8 crore. EBITDA declined 30.3% to Rs 53.8 crore YoY (above our estimate of Rs 33.9 crore). EBITDA margins declined 330 bps to 12.3% (vs. our estimate of 9.6%) impacted by higher operating expenses and less revenue booking. Employee cost fell 31.1% to Rs 28.7 crore amid restructuring efforts aiding margins. Adjusted PAT (adjusted for exceptional item) was at Rs 31.5 crore, down 37.6% YoY (above our estimate of Rs 19.4 crore) partly impacted by lower other income.

Outlook

We value GCL (base business at 12.0x on FY23E and Ampere at 1.0x P/sales on FY23E) at Rs 90 (earlier Rs 75) and maintain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.