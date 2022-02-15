Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark’s business is separated into three entities Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for building a global generic, specialty and OTC business in therapy areas of dermatology, respiratory, oncology among others Glenmark Life Sciences for manufacturing and marketing APIs Innovation new company (ICHNOS) to focus on discovery and development of novel, first‐in‐class treatments in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and pain encompassing both NBEs as well as NCEs

Maintain HOLD as we await EBITDA margin sustainability besides persisting US base business pressure. We also monitor future launches. We value Glenmark at Rs 550 based on SOTP valuation

At 14:18 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 483.65, up Rs 5.20, or 1.09 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 484.50 and an intraday low of Rs 468.45.

It was trading with volumes of 68,532 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 56,840 shares, an increase of 20.57 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.28 percent or Rs 11.15 at Rs 478.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 690.60 and 52-week low Rs 442.15 on 19 July, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.97 percent below its 52-week high and 9.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,647.06 crore.

