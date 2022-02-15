English
    Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated February 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


    Glenmark’s business is separated into three entities Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for building a global generic, specialty and OTC business in therapy areas of dermatology, respiratory, oncology among others Glenmark Life Sciences for manufacturing and marketing APIs Innovation new company (ICHNOS) to focus on discovery and development of novel, first‐in‐class treatments in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and pain encompassing both NBEs as well as NCEs


    Outlook


    Maintain HOLD as we await EBITDA margin sustainability besides persisting US base business pressure. We also monitor future launches. We value Glenmark at Rs 550 based on SOTP valuation


    At 14:18 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 483.65, up Rs 5.20, or 1.09 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 484.50 and an intraday low of Rs 468.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 68,532 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 56,840 shares, an increase of 20.57 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.28 percent or Rs 11.15 at Rs 478.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 690.60 and 52-week low Rs 442.15 on 19 July, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 29.97 percent below its 52-week high and 9.39 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,647.06 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 06:36 pm

