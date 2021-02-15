MARKET NEWS

Hold Gail (India): target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


Gail India reported a mixed set of Q3FY21 results. While gas transmission and petchem segments' performance was better than expected, gas trading and LPG/LLH performance was weaker than anticipated. Revenues for the quarter declined 13% YoY to Rs 15454.3 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 1919.5 crore, down 7.4% YoY against our estimates of Rs 1956.8 crore. Gail reported higher than expected other income of Rs 470.8 crore. Subsequently, the reported PAT at Rs 1487.3 crore, up 18.9% YoY (profitability aided by lower tax rate) was above our estimate of Rs 1275.4 crore.


Outlook


We roll over valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 150/share (earlier: Rs 105).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #GAIL India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:51 pm

