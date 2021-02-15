Hold Gail (India): target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)

Gail India reported a mixed set of Q3FY21 results. While gas transmission and petchem segments' performance was better than expected, gas trading and LPG/LLH performance was weaker than anticipated. Revenues for the quarter declined 13% YoY to Rs 15454.3 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 1919.5 crore, down 7.4% YoY against our estimates of Rs 1956.8 crore. Gail reported higher than expected other income of Rs 470.8 crore. Subsequently, the reported PAT at Rs 1487.3 crore, up 18.9% YoY (profitability aided by lower tax rate) was above our estimate of Rs 1275.4 crore.

Outlook

We roll over valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 150/share (earlier: Rs 105).

