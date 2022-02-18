Hold Elgi Equipments: target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

live bse live

Elgi Equipments (Elgi) manufactures wide range of air compressors (~90% of revenue) and automotive equipment (~10%). Elgi is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (~22% market share) and among the top eight players globally Expansion in new international markets to drive long term incremental growth (rest of the world contributed ~40% in FY21)

Outlook

We changed the rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD We value Elgi at Rs 410 i.e. 50x P/E on FY24E EPS

At 16:00 hrs Elgi Equipments was quoting at Rs 393.00, up Rs 17.65, or 4.70 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 403.80 and an intraday low of Rs 377.55.

It was trading with volumes of 73,600 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.36 percent or Rs 5.05 at Rs 375.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 422.70 and 52-week low Rs 160.30 on 08 February, 2022 and 23 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.03 percent below its 52-week high and 145.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 12,454.52 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

