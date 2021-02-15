Hold Eicher Motors: target of Rs 3050: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors (EML) posted decent Q3FY21 results. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 2,828 crore (up 19.3% YoY), tracking Royal Enfield (RE) volume of ~2 lakh units and flat ASPs QoQ at Rs 1.4 lakh/unit. EBITDA margins at 23.8% were up 168 bps QoQ on the back of operating leverage benefits, with gross margins down ~110 bps QoQ. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 533 crore (up 6.8% YoY), with share of profit from VECV JV at Rs 31.4 crore.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating and value EML at Rs 3,050 on SOTP basis (33x FY23E EPS to RE; 25x FY23E EPS to VECV; previous target price of Rs 2,650).

