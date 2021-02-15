MARKET NEWS

Hold Eicher Motors: target of Rs 3050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3050 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors (EML) posted decent Q3FY21 results. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 2,828 crore (up 19.3% YoY), tracking Royal Enfield (RE) volume of ~2 lakh units and flat ASPs QoQ at Rs 1.4 lakh/unit. EBITDA margins at 23.8% were up 168 bps QoQ on the back of operating leverage benefits, with gross margins down ~110 bps QoQ. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 533 crore (up 6.8% YoY), with share of profit from VECV JV at Rs 31.4 crore.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating and value EML at Rs 3,050 on SOTP basis (33x FY23E EPS to RE; 25x FY23E EPS to VECV; previous target price of Rs 2,650).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:51 pm

