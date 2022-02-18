English
    Hold Eicher Motors: target of Rs 2790: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 2790 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    February 18, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


    Eicher Motors (EML) is the market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment (FY21 market share at 93.5%) through its aspirational models under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Bullet, Classic, Interceptor among others. Via its JV with Volvo i.e., VECV (EML has 54.4% stake), the company also has a presence in the CV space (6.4% FY21 market share) Strong net cash positive b/s with healthy return ratios metrics


    Outlook


    We retain HOLD amid lack of volume growth visibility in core RE portfolio We value EML at Rs 2,790 on SOTP basis; assigning 28x PE to RE business & 25x PE to VECV business on average of FY23-24E numbers.


    At 16:00 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 2,693.40, down Rs 29.10, or 1.07 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,738.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,688.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 11,066 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.58 percent or Rs 15.60 at Rs 2,722.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,995.35 and 52-week low Rs 2,303.75 on 27 September, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 10.08 percent below its 52-week high and 16.91 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,646.21 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:46 pm

