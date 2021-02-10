MARKET NEWS

Hold Castrol India: target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India


Castrol India’s operating revenue for Q4CY20 declined 7.6% YoY to Rs 935.2 crore. Volumes were at 52 million litre, down ~4% YoY. Gross margins dipped 1.2% YoY to Rs 106.8/litre due to lower realisation. Subsequently, EBITDA/ litre was at Rs 49.5/litre, down 21.6% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 257.6 crore, down 24.5% YoY. PAT was at Rs 187.7 crore, down 30.8% YoY.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Castrol India at 15x CY22E EPS of Rs 8.6 to arrive at a target price of Rs 130 (vs. previous TP: Rs 115).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Castrol India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:33 pm

