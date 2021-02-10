Hold Castrol India: target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India

Castrol India’s operating revenue for Q4CY20 declined 7.6% YoY to Rs 935.2 crore. Volumes were at 52 million litre, down ~4% YoY. Gross margins dipped 1.2% YoY to Rs 106.8/litre due to lower realisation. Subsequently, EBITDA/ litre was at Rs 49.5/litre, down 21.6% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 257.6 crore, down 24.5% YoY. PAT was at Rs 187.7 crore, down 30.8% YoY.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Castrol India at 15x CY22E EPS of Rs 8.6 to arrive at a target price of Rs 130 (vs. previous TP: Rs 115).

