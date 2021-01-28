MARKET NEWS

Hold Biocon; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon


Q3 revenues grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 1851 crore. Generics sales de-grew 2.7% YoY to Rs 561 crore due to statin APIs portfolio witnessing a muted demand owing to stockpiling by customers in Q1FY21. Biosimilars grew 11.0% YoY to Rs 769 crore. Research Services segment grew 12.6% YoY at Rs 584 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 383 bps YoY to 21.6% mainly due to higher employee, R&D and other expenditure. EBITDA declined 10.1% YoY to Rs 400 crore as against I-direct estimate of Rs 481 crore. Net profit declined 16.9% YoY to Rs 169 crore.


Outlook


We change from BUY to HOLD and arrive at our revised target price of Rs 450 (vs Rs 500 earlier) on an SoTP basis.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Biocon #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 02:58 pm

