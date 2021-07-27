MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Biocon: target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon


Biocon is a leading biopharma company operating in biologics, small molecules, branded formulations and contract research. Revenue breakup: Biosimilars (37%), generics (31%), research services (29%)


Biosimilar/Insulin US pipeline- (Launched - Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Glargine; Aspart (expected in FY22E) and Bevacizumab (delayed)


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock  We value Biocon at Rs 400 on SOTP basis


 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Biocon #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.