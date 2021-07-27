Hold Biocon: target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon

Biocon is a leading biopharma company operating in biologics, small molecules, branded formulations and contract research. Revenue breakup: Biosimilars (37%), generics (31%), research services (29%)

Biosimilar/Insulin US pipeline- (Launched - Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Glargine; Aspart (expected in FY22E) and Bevacizumab (delayed)

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value Biocon at Rs 400 on SOTP basis

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

