Hold Biocon: target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.
July 27, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon
Biocon is a leading biopharma company operating in biologics, small molecules, branded formulations and contract research. Revenue breakup: Biosimilars (37%), generics (31%), research services (29%)
Biosimilar/Insulin US pipeline- (Launched - Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Glargine; Aspart (expected in FY22E) and Bevacizumab (delayed)
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value Biocon at Rs 400 on SOTP basis
