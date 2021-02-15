MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Bharat Forge: target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated February 14, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge (BFL) reported a steady Q3FY21 performance. Standalone revenues came in at Rs 1,036 crore (down 3.8% YoY) despite 8.4% YoY tonnage growth to 50,943 MT. Total India revenues were at Rs 516 crore (up 26.5% YoY; CV up 49.4%, PV up 27.5%, industrial up 16%). Export revenues, on the other hand, were down 19.5% YoY to Rs 512 crore (CV up 7.1%, PV down 8.4%, industrials down 60.1%). Standalone EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 215 crore, with consequent margins at 20.7%. Margin performance was positively impacted by operating leverage, with gross margin contraction at 70 bps. Standalone PAT was at Rs 92.6 crore, down 27.6% YoY. At the consolidated level, BFL reported share of loss from subsidiaries/associates at Rs 3.6 crore vs. loss of Rs 8.6 crore in Q3FY20.


Outlook


We therefore retain our HOLD rating on the stock valuing BFL at Rs 670 i.e. 35x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 19.1 (earlier TP: Rs 510).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.