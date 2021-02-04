MARKET NEWS

Hold Bank of Baroda: target of Rs 70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs in it70s research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a good set of numbers on the operating as well as business front compared to the previous quarter. Asset quality deteriorated marginally. However, rising concerns on stress formation proved to be a dampener. NII was up 8.7% YoY to Rs 7749 crore, on the back of improved margins. Global NIM improved ~7 bps YoY to 2.87%, while QoQ it was largely flat. Domestic margins posted healthy expansion of ~11 bps QoQ to 3.07%. Other income growth was miniscule at 5.6% YoY to Rs 2896 crore, on account of 11% YoY decline in fee income. Provisions remained elevated at Rs 3957 crore; up 31.8% QoQ. The bank said Covid related provisions were worth Rs 1709 crore. PAT during the quarter was at Rs 1061 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 1407 crore in the previous quarter last year.


Outlook


we maintain our target price at Rs 70, valuing the bank at ~0.6x FY23E ABV. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:17 pm

