Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan Bank has posted decent results on the operating front however asset quality performance and outlook has raised some concerns that calls for cautious approach. With key states like Assam witnessing some stress due to Micro Finance bill the behaviour of customer profile in this region would be monitorable in coming months. Collection efficiency in the Emerging enterprise i.e. SME segment has declined from 94% in end of December to 92% by Mid-January, however the management has indicated that it would improve by March 2021. State of Assam witnessed steep decline in collection, down by 10% to 78% from December to Mid-Jan 2021. Head-line asset quality improved sequentially but which was a result of standstill asset classification norms, on a proforma basis the GNPA ratio showed a steep rise from 1.54% to 7.12% QoQ. ~95% of proforma slippages came in from the EEB segment. The proforma NPA includes part payments if not for that the NPA on that basis would have been ~3-3.5% which still is a meaningful rise. There has been no restructuring in loans and no write-offs as well


Outlook


We thus downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD with a revised PT of Rs370 (from Rs460 earlier) by valuing the bank at 2.7xFY23E ABV


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bandhan Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 02:59 pm

