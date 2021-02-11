Hold Balkrishna Industries: target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries

BKT reported another strong quarter in Q3FY21 with PAT improving 42% y-o-y, aided by volume growth and margin expansion. The stock is trading at premium to its historical averages at P/E multiple of 20.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.2x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

Despite strong operational performance in Q3FY21, we are concerned that Balkrishna Industries Limited’s (BKT) return ratios and EBITDA margins would decline in the medium-term, owing to significant capex commitment towards non-core business. Thus we downgrade the stock to Hold rating with a PT of Rs 1,800.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.