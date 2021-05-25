MARKET NEWS

Hold Bajaj Finserv: target of Rs 11500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 11500 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv reported a mixed performance with a gradual pick-up in lending business and robust growth in life insurance while general insurance momentum was slower. Consolidated topline grew 15.7% YoY to Rs 15387 crore, led by improved traction in insurance business, partially offset by moderation in lending business. Consolidated earnings increased 4x YoY to Rs 980 crore with improvement in all segments.


Outlook


We revise our target price to Rs 11500/share (earlier Rs 10500), based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of ~26x on FY23E consolidated earnings. However, given recent price run up, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bajaj Finserv #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 03:03 pm

