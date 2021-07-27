MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Bajaj Auto: target of Rs 4350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4350 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto (BAL) is the second largest motorcycle manufacturer and largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY21 market share at 18%, 50.6%, respectively). Exports comprised ~52% of FY21 volumes; >125 cc motorcycles constituted ~28% of FY21 volumes with Pulsar 125 enjoying good success Strong b/s with ~Rs 20,000 crore surplus cash on books, history of >20% return ratios & one of the highest dividend yields among Nifty stocks


Outlook


We downgrade from BUY to HOLD on margin pressures, EV transition risk  We value BAL at Rs 4,350 on SOTP basis (22x PE on FY23E standalone EPS, 2x P/B on KTM investment; earlier target price Rs 4,500)


 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.