Hold Asian Paints target of Rs 2829: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2829 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


We are increasing FY22 and F23 EPS by 10.9% and 7.6% and assign Hold rating on the back of robust growth outlook driven by 1) Increase in domestic decorative volume by 33% 2) Revival in consumer sentiment and pickup in housing construction activity 3) improved mix in tier1/2 cities and 4) pick up in International, auto and industrial coating business. We believe 4Q21 and 1Q22 should report strong volumes due to very poor base and strong market share gains, although incremental margin expansion looks unlikely due to higher input costs.


Outlook


We estimate 14.7% sales and 19% CAGR in PAT over FY21-23. We assign Hold rating with a DCF based target price of Rs2829. We would a buyer in the stock on corrections for long term gains only.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Asian Paints #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:04 am

