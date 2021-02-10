Hold Ashoka Buildcon: target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

shoka Buildcon (ABL) reported a weaker-than-expected performance during Q3FY21 wherein standalone revenue were flattish YoY at Rs 981 crore largely impacted by delays in appointed dates (AD) in certain HAM, EPC projects. Also, its operating margin declined 188 bps YoY to 10.8%, owing to a muted topline performance, unfavourable change in project mix and deferral of profitability recognition in some projects. At the PAT level, weak operating show translated into muted bottomline at Rs 85.7 crore, flat YoY).

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 110/share (vs. Rs 95/share earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.