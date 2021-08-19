Hold Ashoka Buildcon: target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon (ABL) is primarily engaged in the construction of roads and bridges having an integrated portfolio of EPC, BOT and HAM projects. Besides roads construction, ABL also has an established presence across varied infra verticals such as power transmission, railways, city gas distribution. Diversified order book, decent execution capabilities, expected pick-up in execution and focus on debt reduction, working capital are expected to outline ABL’s performance over the next few years

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the company We value ABL at Rs 110/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More