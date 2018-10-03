App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

HOEC signs contract with govt for Assam oil block

The Block AA-ONHP-2017/19 extends to an area of 79 square kilometres and is located adjacent to Dirok field operated by HOEC, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC) Wednesday said it has signed a revenue sharing contract with the government for an oil and gas block in Assam that it had won in the first round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

The Block AA-ONHP-2017/19 extends to an area of 79 square kilometres and is located adjacent to Dirok field operated by HOEC, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

"Dirok field and its extension through this Block AA-ONHP2017/19, forms one Greater Dirok Area that is part of a proven petroleum system. Since HOEC understands this basin well and has adequate data, we plan to fast-track the exploration phase to quickly monetise on success," it said.

Dirok gas being rich, off take by consumers has been increasing month after month, confirming growing demand for gas in the Assam market.

related news

"Taking note of this, operating committee of the Dirok field consisting of Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation and HOEC reviewed and recommended a revised plan of development (RPoD) of AAP-ON-94/1 (Dirok field) for submission to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) during the meeting held at Chennai on September 28, 2018," HOEC said.

RPoD considers that the estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) to be 305 billion cubic feet of gas against the EUR of 134.09 BCF in 2015 development plan.

"The proposal recommended by the operating committee envisages to drill four new development wells and to explore a new prospect in the North of Dirok field within the existing area.

"Overall, the RPoD targets to increase the gas production by about 55 million standard cubic feet per day from the current level of 35 mmscfd," it said.

HOEC said schedule and costs of RPoD will be firmed up post independent review by DGH and on securing the approval of the management committee.

P. Elango, Managing Director of HOEC, said, "Growing demand for gas and the North East Gas Grid being developed by the public sector oil and gas companies, opens up a new vista of opportunity for early monetisation of resources. HOEC is determined to lever its strength of early mover, by rapidly increasing its production from all the four of its north-east assets to garner a significant market share.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Assam oil #Economy #government #HOEC

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.