App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMT logs Rs 4.35 cr net profit in Q3

Swinging into black, state-owned HMT today reported a net profit of Rs 4.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, on the back of higher income from operations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Swinging into black, state-owned HMT today reported a net profit of Rs 4.35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, on the back of higher income from operations.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had reported a net loss of Rs 68.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 8.14 crore from Rs 5.59 crore in the year-ago period. However, total expenses also shot up to Rs 7.59 crore as against Rs 5.32 crore.

The tractor business of the company had been discontinued as per a decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in 2016-17. The company's scrip closed at Rs 31, up 3.16 per cent from previous close on BSE.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC