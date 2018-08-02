App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI sales volume slips 0.73% to 544,529 units in July

The company, which has been growing in high double digits in the previous months, didn't attribute any reason for the decline.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today reported a marginal fall in July sales volumes at 544,529 units, down 0.73 per cent from 548,577 units sold in July 2017.

The company, which has been growing in high double digits in the previous months, didn't attribute any reason for the decline. But it can be noted that in July 2017 the whole industry had clocked higher volumes following tax cuts after GST was implemented.

Had it not been for a stellar show by exports, which soared to 40,162 units in July this year, from 32,569 units in last July, the overall numbers would have been very bad.

YS Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "In July this year, Honda has crossed 38 million customer mark cumulatively since its start of operations in 2001."

The company said its domestic sales crossed two million mark in the first four months of the current year.

"Parallely, we are fully geared up to maximise the potential and sales opportunity in the upcoming festival season," he added.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.